Hiland Dairy announces closure of Tulsa plant

TULSA ,Okla. (KFOR) – Over 100 Oklahoma employees will soon need to find another job after a dairy plant announced that it was closing its doors.

On Friday, Hiland Dairy announced that it is closing its Tulsa plant on August 3, 2021.

Company officials say all 125 employees that work through the closing will receive severance and benefits packages.

“Hiland’s product availability and service will not be interrupted and will continue to serve the market as it has for many years. Tulsa will remain a distribution center and continue serving the Tulsa market from other Hiland plants, including its Chandler and Norman, Oklahoma facilities,” a statement from the company read.

