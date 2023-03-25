HINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Hinton High School wrestling coach is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly putting his hands around a student’s throat.

According to court records filed in Caddo County District Court this month, in December of 2022, a concerned father reported to the Hinton Police Department that his daughter’s wrestling coach, Jacob Peck, “grabbed her around her throat in a choke style manner one day after wrestling practice.”

The affidavit says the assault happened after a wrestling practice after many of the other athletes left the facility.

Court records show that throughout HPD’s investigation, two other juvenile victims came forward with similar encounters with Peck. However, neither of these two students wished to press charges.

Photo Courtesy of the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Peck

“They were willing to give the Hinton Police Department voluntary statements regarding the details of their incidents in order to establish a previous history of assaults with the suspect Jacob Peck in order to further support the [other] juvenile[‘s] case,” said the court documents.

One of the students told police that Peck would “approach her from behind while in the computer lab and put his hand around her neck,” according to the affidavit.

The documents go on to say that the student also mentioned an encounter in the school’s parking lot when Peck allegedly approached her and “attempted to place his hand on her throat again.” However, the student said she stopped him and yelled “that’s f****** weird,” to which Peck allegedly responded “Geez… I was just choking you.”

The other student who gave her voluntary statement to police said when Peck was her teacher in class, there was an incident when she was standing near his desk and he “grabbed ahold of her hoodie near the bottom and grabbed her thigh with it,” according to court records.

The Caddo County Jail Administrator confirmed to KFOR that Peck was arrested on Friday. He immediately paid his bond.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he’s currently facing one count of child abuse.

The Hinton Police Department was not available for an interview on Friday. We also reached out to the Hinton Public Schools District and are still waiting to hear back.