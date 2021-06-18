Historic building in downtown Eufaula collapses

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – In the summer, many Oklahoma families enjoy heading to local lakes across the state to soak up the sun.

If you’re heading to Eufaula this weekend, you’ll probably notice a strange sight in downtown Eufaula.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, officials say a historic building in downtown Eufaula collapsed, sending much of the front of the building into the street.

Engraving on the building shows it was built in 1900 and housed two separate businesses at the time.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collapse.

At this point, officials say they are working to determine what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report