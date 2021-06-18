Historic building in downtown Eufaula collapses

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – In the summer, many Oklahoma families enjoy heading to local lakes across the state to soak up the sun.

If you’re heading to Eufaula this weekend, you’ll probably notice a strange sight in downtown Eufaula.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, officials say a historic building in downtown Eufaula collapsed, sending much of the front of the building into the street.

Engraving on the building shows it was built in 1900 and housed two separate businesses at the time.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collapse.

At this point, officials say they are working to determine what caused the collapse.