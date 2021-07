EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – A historic building in Eufaula will be torn down after it partially collapsed last month.

In June, officials say a historic building in downtown Eufaula collapsed, sending much of the front of the building into the street.

Engraving on the building shows it was built in 1900 and housed two separate businesses at the time.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collapse.

On Tuesday, crews started demolition on the remainder of the building in downtown Eufaula