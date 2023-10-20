OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City, the Tradesmen National Bank and Medical Arts building will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation to create The Harlow.

It will be an apartment complex with amenities through the buildings; 265 residential units along with retail stores, restaurants and more.

The Harlow will offer a bunch of amenities to its residents starting in the basement with apartments, retail shops and restaurants.

The second floor will have amenities like a movie theater, and on the top floor, residents will be wanting to look out on the balcony over downtown OKC.

“We’ve got one bedrooms, two bedrooms, a tremendous amount of amenities,” Richard Tanenbaum, building owner said. “We do theaters, we do bowling alleys in the lower level.”

Workspaces, retail stores a dog park ad so much more is being put into the new Harlow apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City.

“It’s really spectacular,” Tanenbaum said. “We put one in the Presley. The residents absolutely love it; and besides, you’re downtown. You’re one block from Myriad Gardens. You’re two blocks from this Retail Park. All of downtown is the amenity.”

Two historic buildings, getting a new look while also keeping some original structures together to give it the perfect mix of history and modern day.

“This was named after Jean Harlow, the 1920 movie star, and the decor is going to be like The Great Gatsby,” Tanenbaum said.

He adds that this is going to be a place that everyone wants to be at.

“Once you live here, you’re not going to want to leave,” Tanenbaum said.

Construction has began and the first building is expected to be done in March of 2025. The second building is expected to be done by June of 2025.