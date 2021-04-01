Historic Gold Dome may see new life as live music venue in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – For decades, there has been a battle to save an iconic structure in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The Gold Dome, which sits at the corner of N.W. 23rd and Classen, was home to Citizens State Bank for many years. However, it was then sold several times before the talks of demolition began.

In 2001, picketers worked to save the historic Gold Dome from being demolished.

Now, OKCTalk.com says that there are plans to bring the Gold Dome back to life.

OKCTalk has obtained plans by a Colorado firm to convert the dome into a live music venue and add a two-story patio.

The dome would feature a main stage in the center of the building, floor viewing areas, and a second level for seated and standing spots.

OKCTalk.com reports that the sale and renovation of the building are contingent upon financing and possible government subsidies.