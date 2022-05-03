HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – The storms that moved across Oklahoma on Monday damaged a Route 66 landmark.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene in Hydro on Monday.

As the chopper flew over the iconic Lucille’s Service Station, it was evident that the landmark had suffered some damage from the storms.

Lucille’s Service Station was built in 1929.

In 1941, the Hamons family took over the station and Lucille Hamons, for whom the station is named, ran the business for 60 years.

She quickly became known for her friendly demeanor toward motorists and earned the nickname “Mother of the Mother Road.”

In 1997, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

When the storm moved through, shingles were ripped from the roof of Lucille’s Service Station. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that much other damage was done.

However, the historic Motor Court next to the service station did suffer more extensive roof damage.