OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The historic Stockyards City is preparing the final touches to the annual Cowboy Christmas Parade.

The Cowboy Christmas Parade is set to kick off this year on Saturday, December 2.

The festivities kick off at 10:00 a.m. with the Slash O Ranch Longhorns leading the parade. Also included in the parade are equestrian groups, marching bands, antique cars, community groups, law enforcement, pageant royalty, the famous Cowboy Santa, and much more!

Congressman Frank Lucas is set to be the Grand Marshal for the parade this year. Congressman Lucas is a fifth generation Oklahoman whose family has lived and farmed in Oklahoma for over 120 years. Born in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, Lucas graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1982 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in a special election in 1994.

Lucas proudly represents Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, which includes all or portions of 32 counties in northern and western Oklahoma, stretching from the Oklahoma Panhandle to parts of Tulsa, and from Mustang to Altus in the southwest. It takes up almost half the state’s land mass and is one of the largest agricultural regions in the nation.

The parade is set to start at Pennsylvania and Exchange, head west on Exchange to Agnew, then turn south on Agnew to S.W. 15th Street.

Following the parade, spectators can get their picture taken with Cowboy Santa at Rodeo Cinema, 2221 Exchange Avenue.

