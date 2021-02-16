Historically low cold weather causes heat loss for homes & flooding at Oklahoma City University

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The record-breaking cold weather is causing issues for people all over Oklahoma, from flooding at an Oklahoma City University dorm due to a pipe bursting to leaving some without heat for days.

“I just want a working heater,” Angie Smith told KFOR.

Angie Smith said she’s been without heat for eight days, with temperatures dropping well below zero this week.

“I understand even a day or two – I’m an understanding person – now we’re eight days into it. It’s negative whatever it is outside,” Smith said.

She has two space heaters upstairs, but downstairs, the temperature was only 44 degrees on Tuesday.

“I feel really worried. I have two sons that are 20 and 14. Both of them are autistic. My boyfriend is a 100 percent disabled war veteran,” she said.

Minutes after KFOR finished speaking with Smith Tuesday morning, she texted our crew letting us know she was now affected by a rolling blackout.

KFOR contacted her apartment complex, the Williamsburg Apartments in Bethany, to ask why it was taking so long to get her heat working again. We haven’t heard back.

“It’s a very scary feeling because you feel helpless,” Smith said.

That helpless feeling stretching from Smith’s apartment, to the Oklahoma City University campus.

Students in Methodist Hall told KFOR a pipe burst Monday night, flooding the hallways and dorm rooms.

Many students were allegedly out in the cold with nowhere to go.

“I hear someone say, ‘We need to get out, we need to get out now. Something’s flooding,'” Amanda Colborn, an OCU student, told KFOR.

Colborn said on top of that, they also lost power Tuesday morning.

“Then we got word that the fourth floor ceiling collapsed. The ceiling completely broke in,” she said.

KFOR also heard from an OCU parent, TaNeil Spaeth, who said her daughter also lives in that dorm and was affected by the flooding.

“They didn’t have a building open for them to go to. They were just wandering around. My daughter’s hair was wet because she had just gotten out of the shower,” Spaeth said.

KFOR contacted the university for comment on the situation. We still haven’t heard back.

“It was just a really stressful time,” Colborn said.