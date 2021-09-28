‘History and Haunts’ after-hours tour comes to the Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A spine-tingling, after-hours tour is coming to the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, 9, and 15, guests will gather in the carriage house to begin the tour where they will learn the history of the home while they explore the grounds.

Officials say tourists will also learn of the mansion’s former occupants, and discover why some say they are still roaming the halls.

Tickets are $20 per person and are now available for purchase on the Preservation Oklahoma website.

The History and Haunts tours will be limited to 25 guests per night, masks are required and tickets are nonrefundable.