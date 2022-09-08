OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Historical Society are getting into the spirit of Halloween with a fun event for residents in Oklahoma City.

Organizers are planning ‘History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion’ on Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, and Oct. 29.

Each evening will begin with a brief introduction in the carriage house, followed by an after-hours tour of the mansion.

Visitors will learn the history of the home and its former occupants, and discover why some say ghosts still roam the halls.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 9 for Preservation Oklahoma members and on Sept. 16 for the general public.

Tickets are $25 per person, and each night is limited to 30 attendees.

The Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion is located at 405 N.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.