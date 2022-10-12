WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An annual celebration that brings history to life is coming to one Oklahoma community.

The 47th annual Wewoka Sorghum Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Wewoka and at the Seminole Nation Museum, located at 524 S. Wewoka Ave.

The event kicks off with the John Lively Memorial 5K Run at 8 a.m., followed by the annual Sorghum Festival Parade at 10 a.m.

Visitors to the museum will be able to see historic re-enactments, stickball games, try Native American foods, and take part in children’s crafts and storytelling.

Historic programming includes sorghum cooking demonstrations, a working mule-powered sorghum mill, antique farm equipment, and blacksmithing demonstrations.

For those in downtown Wewoka, they can enjoy a classic car show, an art and photography show, a bake show, and a Native market. More than 100 craft, retail, and food vendors will be in attendance.

Admission is free and open to the public.