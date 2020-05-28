Hit-and-run in N.W. Oklahoma City leaves one in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in critical condition after a hit and run accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

A person called 911 just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday after seeing the victim hurt in the area of N.W. 10th and MacArthur.

Police say a male bicycle rider was hit by a vehicle, but are not sure what the vehicle looks like since the driver took off.

The male was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It appeared he had trauma to the head, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.