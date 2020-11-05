Hit-and-run victim dies in Oklahoma City hospital, suspect not caught

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died in a hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
Oklahoma City police told KFOR that the woman died in a metro hospital after she was struck at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Rockwell and Melrose.
The woman was struck by a pickup. The motorist fled the scene, according to police.
Police did not release further information.
If you have any information about a possible suspect, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.
