Hit-and-run victim dies in Oklahoma City hospital, suspect not caught

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died in a hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR that the woman died in a metro hospital after she was struck at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Rockwell and Melrose.

The woman was struck by a pickup. The motorist fled the scene, according to police.

Police did not release further information.

If you have any information about a possible suspect, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.

