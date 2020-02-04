Hit & run suspect who fatally crashed into Moore students has long DUI history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The suspect in Monday's fatal auto-pedestrian wreck in Moore has a lengthy criminal history.

57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend has two DUI convictions out of McClain County.

In one of those cases, Blanchard police clocked him going a high rate of speed. Court documents say he was "driving all over the road." Once Townsend was pulled over, the officer says he had "very slurred speech" and was "very unsteady on his feet."

In 2013, he was arrested in Canadian County for DUI, but that charge was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Court documents also show in 2013 in Grady County he was arrested for DUI after a trooper found him walking along the side of the road while responding to a hit and run crash. Townsend’s car was found wrecked about a half-mile away.

Documents show Townsend failed a breathalyzer test with more than twice the legal limit in his system. In that case, charges were dismissed.

In Mcintosh County, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication and in Marshall County, he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

Townsend has also spent time in prison for child abuse, possession of stolen property, and drug possession.

On Tuesday night, Moore police were still waiting on test results as to whether Townsend was under the influence during Monday's crash.

“There were signs of impairment due to the sobriety test that we gave him and that was part of the investigation yesterday,” said Todd Strickland, Moore Police Chief.