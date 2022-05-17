HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – Families will be heading to Hobart this weekend for the 14th annual Celebration of Freedom event.

The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and the Hobart community are hosting the celebration on May 20 and May 21 in downtown Hobart.

Organizers say events include the Celebration of Freedom Patriots Parade, a classic car show, poker run, motorcycle show-n-shine competition, live music, children’s activities, food, vendors, and a veterans spotlight.

On Friday, the silent auction will be open at the Stanley Building at 300 S. Washington from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. benefiting the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum. Bidding opportunities continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday morning events kick off with the Lions Club Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion, followed by the golf scramble at 9 a.m.

Shopping and food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Square, while the museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, you can save a life by taking part in a blood drive in the Stanley Building.

Children’s activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house, and a sidewalk chalk contest.

The classic car show will be at Hovaka Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the motorcycle show-n-shine will be in front of the museum at 5th and Main from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration for the poker run starts at 10 a.m. at the museum. The route will be announced that morning and registration will be available at the event.

The 14th Annual Celebration of Freedom Patriots Parade will start at 6 p.m. featuring the 77th Army Marching Band and the Lawton MacArthur High School JROTC and Drill Team.

The Apache Fire Dancers are scheduled to perform at 9 p.m.