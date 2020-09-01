Hofmeister urging schools to host blood drives amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With many school districts back in session and blood supplies dwindling, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is urging schools to host blood drives for staff and students.

Officials say blood drive cancellations are driving supplies to critically low levels. In order to maintain a strong blood supply, they say 1,200 donations a day are needed in Oklahoma.

“One of every three units of blood used in our state is collected from blood drives held with the educational system,” said Hofmeister. “School-based drives are essential to ensuring a strong blood supply for our friends and neighbors. I encourage all educators to uphold the Oklahoma Standard of helping one another through difficulty by supporting blood drives.”

Healthy students who are 16-years-old and older are eligible to donate if they weigh at least 125 pounds. Donors who are 18 or older must weigh 110 pounds.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which will reveal if the donor has been exposed to the virus. Those 16 and 17 years of age must have parental permission to receive this testing.

LATEST STORIES: