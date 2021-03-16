Holdenville Police investigate as neighbors blame string of housefires on arsonist

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in a Holdenville neighborhood suspect an arsonist is to blame for a recent string of house fires, while police confirm they are investigating.

“I got a call from a neighbor that said your trailer’s been burned, and it was still on fire when he told me,” Michael Wilkerson told News 4.

Michael Wilkerson’s trailer is now a total loss after it recently caught fire, along with the rental home that he owns behind it.

“The same neighbor that told me about this fire. He called me and said, his exact words were, your house is on fire. They got ya,” he said.

The two fires happened three days apart. Wilkerson contacted KFOR this week, fed up.

“This is the 7th house that’s burnt in the five-block radius and nothing’s been done,” he said.

Home, after home, and a shed are all a total loss.

“It definitely was arson. There’s no electric or nothing to it. It had too had been set,” a man who wanted to remain anonymous told News 4.

He wanted to keep his identity private, fearing whoever is allegedly behind the fires might come back.

“We’ve called and reported it, nothing comes of it. Small town America, I guess,” he said. “It gets aggravating.”

Chief of Holdenville police, Conny Clay, did not want to speak with News 4 on camera about the fires but told us over the phone that arson is not being ruled out. He said they may have a suspect, but it’s early in the investigation.

“I’m mad because the place is burnt, but I’m more mad because the police around here aren’t doing anything,” Wilkerson said. “This is nuts.”

KFOR checked with the state fire marshal’s office. Officials said they were called out to investigate one recent fire in Holdenville and the cause has not yet been determined. Officials also said they are aware of several other fires in the area and encouraged the local fire department to call them in on future investigations.

News 4 also called the local fire chief and we were told he was out of the office on Tuesday.