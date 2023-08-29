HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Holdenville Police Department is warning residents of a recent spike in home break-ins.

According to Holdenville PD, there have been around 10 home break-ins over the last two weeks in the area. The homes are rummaged through, and although minimal items are taken, the homes are left in poor condition.

Officials are asking property owners in the area to consider getting security cameras for protection. Numerous crimes have been solved based on positive identification using surveillance footage from victims or their neighbors.

“Video evidence is oftentimes the evidence that helps identify these subjects so that we can get them arrested and off of our streets,” said Holdenville Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 405-379-6627.