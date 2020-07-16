Holdenville woman dies in Hughes County vehicle crash

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Holdenville woman died in a vehicle crash in Hughes County, Okla., on Wednesday.

Andrea Harjo, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 9 at County Road NS376, approximately four miles west of Wetumka in Hughes County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Harjo was driving a 2020 Chevy Equinox east on State Highway 9 when at approximately 3:06 p.m. she went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. The vehicle rolled multiple times and came to rest on its tires. Harjo was ejected during the crash, according to the news release.

Harjo was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

Latest Stories