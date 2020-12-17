Holiday activities planned at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need a little help getting in the holiday spirit, Scissortail Park may have just what you are looking for.
Officials say there are many different outdoor, socially-distanced activities that families can enjoy throughout the winter season.
Santa Visits
First, guests are invited to visit Santa at his sleigh in the North Lens Garden near Spark Cafe. Families can sit on a bench in front of Santa as they take their own photos. Organizers say the bench is sanitized between visits.
You can visit Santa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 or from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Sky Rink at Scissortail Park
The Sky Rink seasonal roller rink is open on select days for winter roller-skating. General admission is $10 including skates, but is free for Scissortail Park and Myriad Gardens members.
- Thursday, Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($5 general admission all day)
- Friday, Dec. 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Skate with Santa from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. )
- Thursday, Dec. 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Polar Express Movie
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit and watch The Polar Express on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn.
The movie will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Hot Chocolate Hut
To stay warm in the cold winter weather, you can get gourmet hot chocolate and s’mores kits daily at the new Hot Chocolate Hut located in the North Stage Plaza.
- Daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Each Saturday through Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Union Station Illumination
What is the Christmas season without a few Christmas lights? The new holiday music and lighting experience at historic Union Station at Scissortail Park runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.
