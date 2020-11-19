Holiday festivities coming to Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park will shine with holiday lights and cheer starting the day after Thanksgiving.

‘Tis the Season at Scissortail Park will feature an all new light show, decorations, holiday market, music, early-bird New Year’s Eve celebration and more. The festivities begin Friday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Jan. 1, according to a Scissortail Park news release.

Activities for ‘Tis the Season at Scissortail Park are planned to be safe and socially distanced, according to the news release.

“With COVID-19 taking such a toll on our lives in 2020, we wanted to create an extra joyful experience for Scissortail Park visitors this holiday season,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “By offering additional light displays throughout the Park, we hope this helps brighten the season for everyone. Since early spring, the Park has been a wonderful and safe respite for the community. Our goal for the holidays is to continue to invite the community to enjoy a safe way to revel in the season and create happy holiday memories. We are especially excited to feature a special holiday lighting display of Union Station.”

Guests can stroll the grounds while enjoying the lights and feel the holiday spirit.

‘Tis the Season at Scissortail Park activities include the following:

Union Station Lighting Ceremony Saturday, November 28 at 7pm

Come out for the official lighting of Union Station and enjoy live music, hot chocolate and s’mores.

Union Station Illumination

Saturday, November 28 – Friday, January 1, 2021 | 6 – 11pm

Enjoy music and lights illuminating Union Station nightly from 6 – 11pm

Sponsored by T-Mobile, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital, OG&E, Toucan Productions, BancFirst, Homeland, and Blair & Maggie Humphreys.

‘Tis the Season Market

Friday, November 27 | 11am – 5pm

Saturday, November 28 | 10am – 4pm

Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn

Outdoor, holiday gift market supporting local Oklahoma businesses and artisans.

Guests can shop home décor, boutiques, clothing, jewelry, candles, woodwork, gourmet food, pet items, books, and more while enjoying live music and visits with Santa from 12 – 4pm each day.

Holiday Date Nights at Scissortail Park

December 1, 8, 15 and 22 | 7pm

Picnic Pavilion

Stroll through the Park to enjoy holiday lights, roast s’mores, and relax on a Scissortail picnic blanket while listening to acoustic music. Holiday Date packages include a Scissortail Park blanket, two s’mores kits, and two hot chocolates for $20 members/$25 non-members. Packages can be purchased at the Picnic Pavilion.

Holiday Movies

Polar Express | Saturday, December 5 | 6pm

The Grinch Movie | Saturday, December 12 | 6pm

Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn

Enjoy family-friendly movies on the spacious Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn with ample room for social distancing.

New Year Early Bird

Thursday, December 31 | 5 – 7pm

Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn

Join Scissortail Park for an early-bird New Year’s Eve celebration created for families with young children. Countdown to 2021 at 7pm and make it home in time to get the kids to bed, or spend the whole evening downtown and head over to Opening Night at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ball Park for the countdown at midnight.

First Day Walk

Friday, January 1 | 11am

Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn

First Day Walk is a nationwide initiative meant to encourage people to get outdoors. The event is organized through Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation, National Park Service, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation, Scissortail Park Foundation and REI Co-op. The goal of the First Day Walk is to inspire the community to enjoy the parks, trails, and public spaces available in the Greater Oklahoma City area. The event is open to everyone, including children of all ages and dogs. Please keep dogs on leashes.

EMBARK Ride Free Weekends

Fridays – Sundays from November 27 – January 3

The Oklahoma City Streetcar will be free to ride all day Fridays through Sundays during the holiday season. Park anywhere downtown and hop on the streetcar to visit Scissortail Park. The stop is located directly across the street from the Park at Oklahoma City Boulevard and Thunder Drive. Plan a trip at okcstreetcar.com.

Visit ScissortailPark.org/Calendar for more information about additional holiday activities, character appearances and visits with Santa.

