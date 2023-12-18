CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders from all over eastern Oklahoma joined together to bring some holiday magic to dozens of children with a special shopping trip.

“To see our officers and our children kind of come together. It’s wonderful,” said Missy Wilkinson, Mayor of Jones.

About 120 kids were expected to pair up with first responders from Choctaw, Harrah, Jones, Luther, Forest Park, Nicoma Park, Arcadia, Spencer and the Oklahoma County Sheriff`s Office.

Lights and sirens led the way to the Walmart in Choctaw before the men and women dashed through the aisles with the kids for gifts.

“My grandma just said that we were going with, like, shopping with heroes,” said one teen.

While the holiday season often brings a mix of emotions, these brief moments of chaos were a break from the stress.

“It was fun and exciting and a lot of people,” said one mom standing near the checkout with two of her children.

“I was able to get my little baby an Elmo, a dancing Elmo [and] I’m excited to see his face light up on Christmas,” she added.

First responders say you don’t have to look far to find the true meaning of the season.

“So we’re a partnership out here. We can’t do everything alone. Fire can’t do it by themselves. Police can’t do it by themselves. And to be honest with you, we came together as an organization because we are small departments and we rely on each other,” said Harrah Police Chief Marty Burns of the years-long collaboration with the Eastern Oklahoma County Chiefs.

“And it’s proven here tonight that this is how we operate in eastern Oklahoma County,” he added.

It’s also not about the gifts, but the spirit of giving.

“You know, this time of year plays a mental health toll on so many kids. Parents struggles with financially and the ability to bring so many families together from eastern Oklahoma County, whether it’s Jones, Harrah, Choctaw, Nicoma Park…it’s life changing for a lot of them and then to do with the heroes that that save lives and work the streets day in and day out is absolutely amazing,” said Chad Allcox, Mayor of Choctaw.

“And the fact that we were able to help even more families this year is huge,” added Kelly Marshall, Harrah Police Chief.

