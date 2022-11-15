OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has some of the best light displays in the country and this year we have a list of some of Oklahomans favorites.

Safari Lights at the OKC Zoo

November 12 – January 1

In addition to the drive-thru experience, Safari Lights includes a separate walking experience with interactive light exhibits, musical light performances and lots of other winter magic as guests journey through the zoo’s entry plaza, Children’s Zoo and Dino. Online reservations are required here.

Luminance Holiday Light Display at Mitch Park

November 18 – January 1

Luminance takes place in Mitch Park which is a dog-friendly park. All dogs are to be on a leash.

After your stroll, experience more holiday magic with the family at the Edmond Ice Rink, open daily through January 15.

Yukon’s Christmas in the Park

November 19 – December 31

Admission is free, and donations are merrily accepted at both the Chisholm Trail Park exit and the City Park exit. When you exit Chisholm Trail Park, don’t forget to stop by the Character House for selfies with your favorite Christmas characters. Santa will even make appearances Friday and Saturday evenings! Go here for more info.

Woodward’s Crystal Christmas

November 19 – December 31

Kick off the fun food trucks, fireworks, axe throwing, a petting zoo, train and wagon rides, and performances by Debbie Harrington and the Woodward Boomer Band. On Saturday evenings throughout the season for the park’s family nights, where family-oriented activities include lighted train and wagon rides, food trucks and pictures with Santa Claus. Go here for more info.

Chickasha’s Festival of Lights

November 19 – December 31

This festival is more than just a drive-through experience. Get out of the car and experience a thrilling view from a horse-drawn carriage on a magical ride through this park of lights. Go here for more info.

Lights on Broadway in Automobile Alley

November 19 – January 9

Cruise down historic Automobile Alley for the district’s holiday open house and experience its stunning light display during the 7th annual Lights On Broadway event! Go here for more info.

Bricktown’s Canal Lights

November 19 – January 9

The Bricktown Canal Lights will be on display from dusk to dawn . Go here for more info.

Purcell’s Lights from the Heart

November 23 – December 31

At this twinkling holiday wonderland you’ll see everything from toy soldiers and snowflakes to candy canes and penguin light displays on a leisurely two-mile drive around Purcell City Lake. Go here for more info.

Downs Family Christmas Light Display in Norman

November 24 – January 1

For years now, this family has just simply hung lights on the house in a very simple fashion. You are sure to be amazed at this light show! Go here for more info.

Union Station Illumination at Scissortail Park

November 25 – January 1

Throughout each evening of the holiday season, lights and music are periodically synchronized featuring an eclectic and inclusive mix of songs to brighten up the holidays in Oklahoma City! Go here for more info.

Lights at Legion Park

November 26 – January 1

This Christmas spectacular event is one you don’t want to miss! More info here.

Midwest City Holiday Lights Spectacular

December 1 – December 25

This family tradition began in 1995 with just 44 displays and has grown to be one of the largest animated lights displays in a five state region. For more info go here.

Be sure to check for drive through tours, online reservations and when the last entry to arrive.