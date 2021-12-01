Holiday Lights Spectacular kicks off in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Midwest City is getting into the holiday spirit with its Holiday Lights Spectacular.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular, which began in 1995, has grown to be the largest animated lights displays in the area with more than 100 animated displays.

Visitors can travel along the one-and-a-half mile drive to view over 1 million lights in the heart of Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

To top it all off, a 118 foot Christmas tree will be illuminated with over 9,000 LED bulbs.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can listen to live Christmas carols and walk through the Christmas lights. The fundraising event is $5 per person.

Organizers say this will be the only opportunity guests will have to walk through the lights on foot.

The drive-thru light displays will be open to the public each night beginning Dec. 2 through Christmas.

The lights are open:

Sunday through Thursday 6-10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 6-11 p.m.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 6-11 p.m.

