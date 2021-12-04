Holiday River Parade in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Holiday festivities are hitting the water in Oklahoma City for the Holiday River Parade.

The parade will be from 6-8 p.m. this evening, Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Boathouse District, 800 Riversport Drive.

Plenty of fun will be had, including water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats sparkling on the Oklahoma River, a laser light show, fireworks and more, according to a Riversport news release.

Mayor David Holt, Deborah McAuliffe Senner, President and CEO of Allied Arts of Oklahoma, and other Oklahoma City dignitaries will participate to honor Mike McAuliffe, the Holiday River Parade’s originator, who died in 2020.

“Mike created many events for Oklahoma City over many decades with the Holiday River Parade being one of the most popular and enduring,” the news release states.

The parade schedule is as follows:

Grounds Open 5 p.m.

Santa’s Elves Ski Show 6-6:45 p.m.

Tribute to Mike McAulifee: Mayor Holt, Deborah McAuliffe Senner, and song by Olivia Kay 6:50-7 p.m.

Boat Parade 7-7:30 p.m.

Laser Show and Fireworks 7:30-7:45 p.m.