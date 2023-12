OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans bundled up and celebrated a little holiday cheer over the weekend.

Paycom’s annual Holidazzle at The Winchester Drive-In in Oklahoma City was a hit!

Families and friends enjoyed the Drive-In movie and treated to hot chocolate and pictures with Santa.