OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is filming a commercial in Oklahoma City about the 988 Mental Health Hotline. The ad, which will air during the Super Bowl, features Hollywood actor Paul Scheer.

Scheer said Oklahoma is leading the charge in easy-to-get mental health assistance. However, this isn’t just an ad campaign to him, it’s about crucial support for those in need.

“In Oklahoma, it is leaps and bounds ahead of anyone else in the nation,” said Scheer. “I am a director and I’m also the actor in it. So I really get to work with some of my favorite people, which is me.”

If you’re watching the Super Bowl in Oklahoma, you’ll see Scheer and his wife, June Diane Raphael, in the ad.

It’s a strategy to reach the target audience.

“Folks who are male and over 34 years old die by suicide at much higher rates than anybody else,” said Heath Hayes, the deputy director of the ODMHSAS.

Hayes said Oklahoma’s call center answers in about nine seconds, which is faster than most states. He said 92% of callers just need someone to listen, but they’ll also have nearby resources and a mobile crisis team.

“It’s a licensed mental health professional who’s able to provide a face to face intervention,” said Hayes.

“What I love about 988 is it’s available to you 24/7. All you need is a phone,” said Scheer.

Using federal dollars, the ad portrays what we all experience—faking being happy.

“We are living in this world where if we aren’t smiling all the time, we shouldn’t be there, right?” said Scheer. “You don’t have to be fake happy and there’s places you can go. So I definitely relate to it.”

Scheer hopes to start a conversation in your living room, or just raise awareness.

“This is a hotline to help you find your next step forward,” said Scheer.