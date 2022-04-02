THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village became the location of a major Hollywood production on Friday.

The production for the upcoming Paramount+ television series ‘Tulsa King’, starring legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, shot in The Village on Friday.

Production crews shut down Village areas near Britton and May.

‘Tulsa King’ shooting in The Village.

The crime drama centers around a mobster, played by Stallone, who was banished to Tulsa after serving time for murder.

Stallone has been experiencing both Oklahoma’s excellent cuisine and its infamous weather.

The man affectionately known for the iconic ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ films, as well as other hit movies, was spotted at a local restaurant last week. He also posted a short YouTube video commenting on the state’s mighty wind gusts, saying the wind was going to blow his hair off.