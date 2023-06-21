EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A big movie scene set up is sitting in Oklahoma right now as Hollywood is making itself at home this summer in the western Oklahoma metro town of El Reno.

“This is amazing for El Reno. We’re super excited and honored, really, to have the film here,” said Ward 1 City Councilwoman Amy Neathery.

The farmers market set up of sorts is part of the plot for the upcoming film “Twisters.”

Movie set in El Reno. Image KFOR.

“They’re setting a lot of the buildings, so, buildings that are empty look like they have businesses that have been there for a long time,” Neathery said. “Then they painted a mural for us. That’s really cool and was not there three days ago. And so, some things like that will really help this movie keep its mark on this town.”

Neathery said El Reno has built a resume for film productions in town.

“We’ve had Lifetime films. We’ve had Hallmark films filmed here, some other ones. This is our largest studio film to be here,” she said.

Neathery is also the liaison between movie officials and the town. She’s grateful that some small businesses were able to temporarily close to allow for production.

“Are business owners taking okay to it?” We asked.

“Yes,” she said. “That was our goal as a city to make sure we took care of our own people.”

After filming finishes and the movie hits the big screen, Neathery hopes El Reno will resonate with travelers for years to come.

“2026 is the 100th anniversary of Route 66,” she said. “We’re hoping that there will be some people that are traveling Route 66 and decide to stop in El Reno because they’ve seen this movie on the big screen, and they want to see where it was filmed and see the actual streets.”

Neathery said how many days they film there will depend on several different factors, but Wednesday was just another day setting up in preparation to film.