Holt: 70% of Oklahoma City residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the number of Oklahomans who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 34,000 more Oklahomans are now considered fully vaccinated compared to last week.

In all, the health department says 1.68 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Officials say around 50% of Oklahomans have some protection against COVID-19.

However, it seems that Oklahoma City is well above the statewide average for vaccinations.

“We’ve done a lot better than the rest of the state throughout this pandemic and certainly vaccinations are another example. You know, people who weren’t vaccinated I think are finally kind of accepting the reality of the situation, that this delta variant especially is very transmissible and very dangerous to those who are unvaccinated. So we’re seeing our numbers move up rapidly. As of a few days ago, we had reached the threshold, the milestone, of 70% of all eligible people in Oklahoma County have now received at least one shot. Obviously, we want to make sure they remember to get that second shot but they are well on their path toward being protected from this virus and we want to continue to see that. Anyone who still wants to come in, VaxOKC.com always has the availability. It is amazingly easy to get a vaccination here in Oklahoma City and 93% of our hospitalizations for COVID-19 right now are the unvaccinated. So it’s just so critical that you get vaccinated. And if you do so, it becomes highly unlikely that you’re gonna have a severe reaction to this virus,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.