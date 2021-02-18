Holt: City crews working tirelessly to repair water lines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans are waiting for warmer weather, city leaders say crews are working tirelessly to repair water lines throughout Oklahoma City.

“This is a historic event. Having temperatures this low for this long, coupled with massive snow is not something that happens around here very often, so it has obviously strained all of our city services. But we have some real heroes out there. I can’t say enough ‘thank yous’ and express enough gratitude to our city line workers and our water treatment plant workers, especially I think utilities has a lot of people who have been unsung heroes this week. I mean, obviously, we’ve still got a lot of people affected but they’re doing everything they possibly can under terrible conditions. And then, of course, also our street workers, trying to clear those snow routes. So thank you to all of them. We’ll get through this together. I think we’ve got a few more days of pretty terrible conditions, but I’d say we’re at least at the halfway point now,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Holt says he believes that Oklahoma City residents have been responsive to calls for conserving electricity and water as crews work to make repairs to the infrastructure.

On Wednesday, city officials announced that they have responded to 31 water main breaks across the city in the past three days.

As a result of water main breaks and increased water usage, residents across a large swath of the city are experiencing low water pressure.

“Keep dripping your faucets, that’s OK, but that cumulative effect is certainly straining the system. So maybe try to back off your water usage another way. It doesn’t have to be extreme, but if you’re conscious of it, you know, I think you can make a difference. Take a shorter shower, maybe skip the laundry for a couple days, and we’ll get through this,” he said.

As water pipes froze throughout the community, OG&E also warned about rolling power outages due to an overwhelmed system.

“I talked to OG&E, the last time was last night, and they said by Friday, they would feel pretty good, like we’ve moved out of this thing. But it’s still kind of hanging over our heads right now, so let’s keep it up. We’re also highly dependent on this system we’re a part of on actions and behaviors in lots of other cities, in lots of other states. We can do our part and hopefully contribute to a good outcome,” he said.