Holt: COVID-19 case spike in OKC numbers related to prisoners at Federal Transfer Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After reopening businesses and restaurants across the state, city leaders have been paying close attention to the daily case numbers associated with COVID-19.

After beginning a reopening plan on May 1, Oklahoma City leaders said they would closely watch for any additional signs of the virus spreading in the community.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said that there had been a spike in cases on Friday.

Holt says the U.S. Bureau of Prisons operates the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City and reported that it had 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus there.

“It is my understanding all or virtually all of those cases were a part of Friday’s report,” Holt tweeted. “That one-day new case total from a highly isolated facility caused the OKC metro to report over 70 cases on Friday, our second-highest one-day total of the entire pandemic. Otherwise, we have been averaging between 10 and 30 new cases the entire month of May.”

Anyways, I’ve wanted to be able to share that information since Friday but preferred the Bureau of Prisons to release it first. Now you know what I know.



Wash your hands, maintain your distance & wear your mask in public situations where distancing is difficult. Be well. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 28, 2020