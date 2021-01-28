Holt: COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of cases connected to COVID-19 continues to climb, health officials stress that Oklahomans still need to take their precautions against the virus.

A newly released state report shows that Oklahoma leads the nation in COVID-19 test positivity.

Viral lab test positivity data, page 11

However, there has been some good news in recent weeks.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says for the first time in months, there has been a mild decline in the number of hospitalizations related to the virus.

Beginning in October, Mayor Holt says Oklahoma City hospitals reported more than 300 COVID-19 patients needing care. That number quickly rose through the holidays and even topped 700 in January.

This week, the number of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma City hospitals dipped below 600 for the last three days. On Wednesday, there were 528 patients in Oklahoma City hospitals with COVID-19.

“Hospitalizations are slowly heading in the right direction for the first time in a long time, but please also remember that 528 would have been considered an extremely high number for most of the pandemic. That is still 528 families facing a lot of anxiety and uncertainty tonight. Our health care system and its workers are still under a lot of stress at that level. We have to do our part to continue that momentum and get those numbers down a lot further. So please continue your precautions – wear your mask, keep your distance and wash your hands,” Holt posted on Facebook.

“Everything I’ve heard from our hospital professionals and our Oklahoma City-County Health Department is that our charts that you’re seeing are accurate and they are showing what I call a mild and graduate decline. You know, I don’t want people to get irrationally exuberant, but I do think that we need to acknowledge there is a glimmer of good news that we haven’t seen in a long time. That our Oklahoma City hospitalizations are coming down. Not in any dramatic fashion, but a little bit and that is good news,” said Mayor Holt.