Holt: COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of cases connected to COVID-19 continues to climb, health officials stress that Oklahomans still need to take their precautions against the virus.
A newly released state report shows that Oklahoma leads the nation in COVID-19 test positivity.
However, there has been some good news in recent weeks.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says for the first time in months, there has been a mild decline in the number of hospitalizations related to the virus.
Beginning in October, Mayor Holt says Oklahoma City hospitals reported more than 300 COVID-19 patients needing care. That number quickly rose through the holidays and even topped 700 in January.
This week, the number of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma City hospitals dipped below 600 for the last three days. On Wednesday, there were 528 patients in Oklahoma City hospitals with COVID-19.
“Hospitalizations are slowly heading in the right direction for the first time in a long time, but please also remember that 528 would have been considered an extremely high number for most of the pandemic. That is still 528 families facing a lot of anxiety and uncertainty tonight. Our health care system and its workers are still under a lot of stress at that level. We have to do our part to continue that momentum and get those numbers down a lot further. So please continue your precautions – wear your mask, keep your distance and wash your hands,” Holt posted on Facebook.
“Everything I’ve heard from our hospital professionals and our Oklahoma City-County Health Department is that our charts that you’re seeing are accurate and they are showing what I call a mild and graduate decline. You know, I don’t want people to get irrationally exuberant, but I do think that we need to acknowledge there is a glimmer of good news that we haven’t seen in a long time. That our Oklahoma City hospitalizations are coming down. Not in any dramatic fashion, but a little bit and that is good news,” said Mayor Holt.