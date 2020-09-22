Holt: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 24% in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although city leaders in Oklahoma City implemented a mask mandate months ago, they say they are now concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

Recently, the Oklahoma City Council voted to extend the ordinance until October 20th,

Via Unsplash

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said in August, “Over the course of this last week, we’ve seen cases drop about a third here in Oklahoma City and we have seen hospitalizations drop about 20 percent. So that has just happened over the last week. That is obviously really good news because that is heading in the right direction. Due to the timing, there is absolutely nothing else you can attribute that to but the mask ordinance. It’s the fact that people are using masks and it does work, and now we have the data in Oklahoma City to prove that it does.”

Now, Mayor David Holt says he is concerned about a recent uptick in cases following Labor Day.

“Three weeks after passage of the mask ordinance, our COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma City came down significantly and stayed at those relatively lower levels for over a month. However, we have had a bad experience with holiday weekends in the past and two weeks after Labor Day, we now have cause to think that maybe that has occurred again,” Holt posted on Facebook.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that there were 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

In all, there have been nearly 78,000 cases and 948 deaths.

Holt says that COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by 24 percent in the Oklahoma City metro area.

In the metro, 211 people were in the hospital on Sunday with a case of COVID-19, which is the highest number since July 30.

“It is time again for your precautions to be front of mind. Wear your mask, wash your hands and keep your distance. Think twice about putting yourself in a position where you will be subjected to the saliva droplets that spread the virus. That meal, gathering or conversation with someone from outside your household is not worth going to the hospital, and it can be accomplished in a different, safer way, if you’ll just take a moment to consider that we’re still living in a pandemic,” Holt posted.

LATEST STORIES: