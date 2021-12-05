Holt: Oklahoma City has second lowest unemployment rate in the country

Downtown Oklahoma City

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second straight month, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that the city still has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

On Sunday, Mayor Holt announced that Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%, which is the lowest rate in modern Oklahoma City history.

The only city with a lower rate is Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Though this news remains incredible validation of all this community has done over the course of three decades, we won’t rest on our laurels. We’ll continue to work everyday to build a city that is attractive to job creators,” Holt posted on Facebook.

In September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that Oklahoma City had a 1.9 percent unemployment rate.

Holt says the low unemployment rate could be due to Oklahoma City being one of the fastest growing cities in the nation.

The U.S. Census Bureau shows that Oklahoma City’s estimated population for April 1, 2020, was 681,054. The city’s estimated population from July 1, 2019, was 655,057. The one-year growth is significant when compared to the growth between 2010, when the city had an estimated population of 580,462, and 2019.

