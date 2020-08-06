Holt: Oklahoma City should see impact of mask mandate soon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an effect on the state, communities across Oklahoma are doing what they feel is necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 40,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. Officials say there were 17 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 583.

It has been almost three weeks since the Oklahoma City Council voted to approve a mandatory mask ordinance for public places within the city limits.

While the number of cases for the community remain at an elevated level, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR that he is hopeful that we will begin to see the impact of the mask mandate on the virus in the next week.

“The virus itself can incubate for a couple of weeks, and then people go out to take a test and it may take, unfortunately, too many days to get their test results, and so on and so on. It can be at least three, four, five weeks before you really see the impact of mitigation measures in the data. So, maybe next week I think we might be able to start looking at data that would indicate the results of the mask ordinance passing three weeks ago tomorrow, like you said. So we will definitely be looking for that because we’d like to come down from these elevated levels of cases and hospitalizations that we’ve had for about a month or so,” said Mayor David Holt.

In a matter of weeks, students across the state will be heading back to class for the first time since March.

“Of course, it’s out of my jurisdiction but our two largest districts in Oklahoma City, OKCPS and Putnam City, have already made the decision to delay and then to go virtual so many of our students are not physically going back to school here in the next few weeks. Either it’s been delayed or they’re going to a virtual format. Obviously, there’s 24 districts and even I can’t keep up with what all of them are doing but I think all of them, I know, are making some really tough decisions and I respect how tough those decisions are. And as a parent of Oklahoma City Public School kids, I’m glad there’s a delay and that we’re going virtual. I think that’s probably the best choice,” Holt said.

