Holt: Precautions still needed as COVID-19 vaccinations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to get as many Oklahomans vaccinated against COVID-19.

For weeks, Oklahomans have struggled trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine due to a limited number of doses being distributed.

As of Wednesday morning, 96,215 Oklahomans have completed the full series and received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccinations; 372,053 have received their first dose only.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed says one of the challenges they will face this month is many of the appointments coming up will be for people getting their booster doses.

“We’re getting into a couple week periods where we have very heavy focus on booster doses, because we’ve tried to stay, we’re staying true to our commitment that we’re going to have the booster doses available for those who have received their prime dose and they’re coming due,” said Reed.

Reed expects that to limit the number of people who will be able to get their first shot appointments this month.

As part of a partnership with the Biden Administration in a pharmacy allocation plan, Oklahoma is expected to get about 11,000 additional doses next week. Those doses will be on top what the state is already scheduled to get.

“We anticipate there’s probably going to be around 75 total pharmacies that will receive some level of inventory,” said Reed.

In the meantime, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they are working to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I think the doses are increasing a little bit every weekend. Obviously, we’re excited to have the distributions happening today, tomorrow, Saturday partnering between the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and our local hospitals, I think we’re going to have a pretty good week in terms of getting some doses in arms,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

So far, about 10% of Oklahoma’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the vaccine rollout continues across the state, city leaders say Oklahomans still need to be cautious about the spread of COVID-19.

“On the front of what is the state of the virus, the answer is that the numbers are getting much better, and you’ve heard me talk a little bit about that the last couple of weeks. We’ve come down from that enormous peak that we experienced starting in November. As one example, we had over 700 hospitalizations one day a few weeks ago in early January. Now as of last night, I think we had about 420 people in the hospital, so that’s good, that’s a positive direction. I think the sobering counter to that is that 420 people in the hospital would have been extremely high if that number had occurred in March, April, June, July, August, September, or October. We didn’t have anything like these numbers until the spike that occurred in November. So I think as much as I’m encouraged by the direction of things, I also want to remind everybody that these numbers are still high, relative to our whole pandemic experience. And that means the virus is still very much in our community, even more so than it was for the first six or seven months of this pandemic,” Mayor Holt said.

Holt says he will continue to ask Oklahoma City residents to take their precautions.