Holt: Residents should keep their guard up as city begins to reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ‘shelter in place’ order for Oklahoma City has officially expired.

Barber shops, salons, and gyms are all allowed to open with certain distancing and disinfecting requirements.

During his Friday press conference, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said he wants people to know that even though things are reopening, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“Please recognize that the virus doesn’t care that it is May 1st. We still have a deadly virus in our community that has no vaccine, and no proven treatment,” Mayor Holt said. “We have suffered nine more deaths in the metro area since I stood here a week ago for a total in this pandemic of 63.”

Holt is urging the city to continue to practice social distancing measures, wear masks, and to stay home if you can.

He says he plans to do the same.

“I am not changing my behavior in any significant way. I expect to be home most of the time in the weeks ahead,” Holt said. “Do I expect that to be the case for two years? No, not necessarily, but May 1st doesn’t mean anything to me personally.”

Holt says he understands that people are excited to get back to work, but it’s important to not let these openings send us back in the fight against COVID-19.

“The activities returning today have the potential to create new opportunities for spreading the virus,” Holt said. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

