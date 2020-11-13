Holt: “This is as serious as the pandemic has ever been”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases reaches toward 150,000, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says more needs to be done now to slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 147,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,667 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 12 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,493.

On Thursday, Holt told KFOR that one-on-one engagements are helping to spread the virus through the community.

“We have 400 people in the hospital right now here in the Oklahoma City metro with COVID-19. And I just ask people to consider the seriousness of this situation and the prospect of being in the hospital when you make plans for a get-together, plans for a lunch, plans for a house party. Those are really the places where the virus is being transmitted. It’s these one-on-one engagements in close quarters, often indoors and we’ve just got to really refocus this community on the seriousness of this pandemic. I know we’ve had a lot of distractions the last few weeks but it is time to get serious about this, to take your precautions and to accept the fact we’re living in a global pandemic. Yeah, it’s terrible. We all hate it. We wish we could live our lives the way we did back in February, but that’s not an option,” he said.

As the numbers rose again on Friday, Holt stressed that residents need to start implementing stricter COVID-19 precautions now.

“Many discussions are swirling around among public health officials and others as responses are contemplated. As those discussions continue, there is no need for you to delay your response. This is as serious as the pandemic has ever been, and I ask you to consider taking serious precautions. Most transmissions of this virus result from two or more people having a conversation without masks or distance. It’s a scenario that can arise at work, in social occasions, meals and gatherings. I’m asking you to stop putting yourself in that position. Keep your distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Don’t keep playing the odds, because too many in our city are losing that bet, and becoming a statistic on a chart. Let’s keep ourselves healthy, and let’s protect those we love,” Holt posted on Facebook.

