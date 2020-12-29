Holy City of the Wichitas suffering from lack of donations, may soon close

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (Lawton Constitution) – A popular outdoor attraction that has seen a rise in visitors during the pandemic may soon be forced to close its doors.

The Lawton Constitution reports that the Holy City of the Wichitas may close due to a lack of funding.

The Holy City of the Wichitas was built in 1935 to depict the city of Jerusalem in Biblical times. It is also known as the site of the longest running outdoor Easter passion play “The Prince of Peace.”

Even though nearly 1 million people visited the site in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge last year, officials say they rely on donations and those have been dwindling.

“We had nearly a million visitors last year but most aren’t donating,” James Britt told the newspaper. “If everyone who stopped by to visit left a dollar, it would go a long way in supporting the Holy City.”

Organizers say their annual Easter Pageant usually funds the site throughout the year, but the traditional pageant was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it was held in October, it didn’t do as well as normal.

Donations may be made at the Holy City of the Wichita’s Facebook page, in person at the Holy City, or mailed to The Holy City of the Wichitas, P.O. Box 465, Medicine Park, OK 73557.