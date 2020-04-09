Holy City of the Wichitas to livestream 1949 Prince of Peace Pageant

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – While its well-known live Easter pageant has been canceled due to the coronavirus, the Holy City of the Wichitas won’t let its 95th year go without a performance.

The 1949 ‘Prince of Peace’ film can be viewed through fbcwalters.com at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11th.

The in-color film starts with an introduction of 1948 Lawton, OK, as well as many of the cast volunteers of that day.

The original film, ‘The Lawton Story’ premiered April 1, 1949. The next major showing was just before dawn on April 17, 1949 in New York City’s annual Easter Sunrise Service at Central Park.

“The cast, volunteers, and caretakers of The Holy City of the Wichitas would love to have everyone join us in watching this 95th presentation together and yet at a distance. In this troubled time we will pray for all of you and look forward to reopening our historic site soon. Our special thanks to everyone who made this possible, and to First Baptist Church of Walters, OK for hosting the pageant film of Jesus’ life and sacrifice.” Paul and Anne Frable