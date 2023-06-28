OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma lawmakers are in a gaze after a bomb of a state audit was dropped in their laps Tuesday afternoon. They’re now looking at what to do next.

Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector (SAI) Cindy Byrd released the findings of a federally-mandated audit of how the State of Oklahoma spends federal grant money and whether the State complied with federal regulations.

In all, SAI found over $29.2M in mishandled funds required to be reported to the federal government.

Of that, $8M was possibly misused under now State Superintendent Ryan Walters through the ‘Bridge the Gap’ and ‘Stay in School’ programs.

“I saw the number and I was like, ‘Holy Moses,'” said OK House Representative Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “That’s a lot of taxpayer dollars that went toward things that weren’t supposed to be paid for by federal or tax dollars.”

Rep. Rosecrants told KFOR he, along with several members of the Democratic Caucus have been asking questions pertaining to federal spending for months, but Supt. Walters has been relatively tight lipped on the matter.

“This is really no surprise, but it really needs to be focused on because when it comes down to how we’re spending our taxpayer dollars. Transparency shouldn’t even be a question. It should be a must,” stated Rep. Rosecrants.

Rosecrants said he had several questions before this audit came out, but now he’s puzzled with even more questions than answers.

“Who authorized this?,” asked Rep. Rosecrants. “This comes down to taxpayer waste. Not Republicans, not Democrats or anything else like that. This is a big problem. And if it was a Democrat that was in charge right now, I’d be saying the exact same thing. I really don’t even know where to begin, except there needs to be a lot of questions answered and we need to keep on it.”

Moving forward, Rep. Rosecrants said the pressure needs to be maintained on Governor Kevin Stitt and Supt. Walters. Otherwise, he believes both will try to sweep the state audit under the rug.

News 4 asked Rep. Rosecrants if impeachment may be on the horizon for both Gov. Stitt and Supt. Walters.

“There’s whispers of impeachment at the Capitol. Towards the end, those whispers kind of went away because we saw a vote towards the end of session that was talking about putting guardrails on Walters and his administration and that was a fight. It shouldn’t have been a fight. It should have been east, but it was a fight. You kind of saw where the Superintendent has support and maybe where he doesn’t. It wasn’t enough for any kind of impeachment. I don’t think the votes exist, but I’ve gotten phone calls from very, very, very, very conservative folks and representatives who are just as angry as I am about this. Party politics out. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and they don’t like that. I don’t like that. I don’t think anybody likes that,” explained Rep. Rosecrants.

He added with an audit like this, the conversation should be had about impeachment options moving forward.

“The amounts signed off on money to be spent, the lack of knowledge of what to do with federal dollars that are coming in, just really the lack of a professional person to know what’s going on. And that’s at the top of our government here in Oklahoma. This is a nonpartisan issue. People want their dollars spent the correct way. This is not right,” stated Rep. Rosecrants.

On the other side of the political aisle, OK House Representative Mark McBride, R-Moore said he doesn’t want to go down that road of impeaching an official.

“That’s a very high bar, in my opinion,” said Rep. McBride.

He told KFOR the legislators’ jobs in all this is to ensure transparency.

“I knew something was coming, but I didn’t realize it would be to this magnitude. You know, I don’t know if you remember or people will remember, but when we had a joint House and Senate appropriations meeting and the Secretary of Public Instruction came and spoke, the first question I asked was, if we give back $650,000 or so to the feds, is that in your budget?,” recalled Rep. McBride. “I didn’t really get an answer to my question.”

Aside from that question, Rep. McBride said he has been asking questions of Supt. Walters for months with hardly any answers.

He’s now concerned where in the budget $29M will come from.

“We need the person at the helm to be managing that in the way that they were elected to manage it and not running for another public office,” explained Rep. McBride about Supt. Walters.

The next step for Rep. McBride is to have the House Education Committee hopefully meet with Byrd to review the state audit in depth. He also plans to look over any education budget with a microscope.

“It’s a shame that if we have to cut or do something, it’s a shame that we got to do that because this was mismanaged. Do they think that we just need to pull that money out of the air, take it out of a rainy day savings account or whatever?,” asked Rep. McBride. “That’s not right. That’s the people’s money. Somebody needs to be held accountable for what was done with these federal funds. Why did you allow this to happen when you should have known better?”

While legislators are discussing next moves, Oklahoma City attorney, Mark Hammons said there are a variety of legal avenues Oklahomans can take.

“There are a lot of things that can happen, one of which there can be with certain circumstances, a taxpayer suit to recover funds. That is allowed in many instances by state law and virtually any taxpayer has the authority to bring such an action,” said Hammons. “Also there’s the possibility of penalties, fines or even cessation of government funding in certain areas when they’re not used.”

Hammons said he hasn’t seen a taxpayer lawsuit recently, but he does recall one being brought against the City of Oklahoma City regarding MAPS projects. He doesn’t recall taxpayers being reimbursed though.

Just as any lawsuit, Hammons said it would take time for this to travel through the court system.

He added that he is unable to say for certain if criminal charges could be brought about in this situation, but if they were, those implicated in the state audit could be facing embezzlement or mal appropriation.

“You’re supposed to be careful when you use public money, state funds. Those are supposed to be used for intended purposes,” stated Hammons.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond did request an investigative audit into education emergency funding on April 26. It was received by the State Auditor and Inspector two days later.

“The audit report is deeply troubling and illustrates the need for an investigative audit of GEER funds, which I requested shortly after taking office. A number of concerning items from the audit will require further investigation. I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud,” stated Drummond.

Both Rep. McBride and Rep. Rosecrants told KFOR the overall message of Tuesday’s state audit release is Oklahoma needs to do better.

In response to today’s audit, Governor Kevin Stitt’s office released the following statement:

During the COVID pandemic, Governor Stitt had a duty to get federal relief funds to students and families in Oklahoma as quickly as possible and he responsibly accomplished just that. The State maintains its position that a negligent out-of-state vendor should be held accountable to recover the federal taxpayer dollars in question, and the auditor’s report further supports that is what ought to happen. Kate Vesper, Governor Kevin Stitt’s Press Secretary

Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesperson, Justin Holcomb told KFOR, “As we already know – and according to the audit – a negligent, out-of-state vendor should do the right thing and work with the federal government to recover any misused funds.”