Home a total loss after S.W. Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One dog is dead and a home is a total loss after a fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday around 4:50 p.m. in the 13100 block of S.W. 104th St.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a doublewide mobile home.

The person present at the home sustained smoke inhalation, but refused transport to the hospital.

The fire was classified as accidental due to unattended cooking.

Fire officials say one dog did not survive the fire.

The property and contents were considered a total loss estimated at $15,000.