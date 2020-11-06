Home health worker at local independent living center upset after sandwiches she donated for residents that lost food were thrown away

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A home health worker at an independent living center in Oklahoma City is frustrated Thursday after sandwiches she donated to elderly people in the center were allegedly thrown away.

The power is now back on at the living center after being out for a week after last week’s ice storm swept through Oklahoma City. The residents lost food in their refrigerators, so, she brought some sandwiches in for the residents to eat, according to Albany Hill, the home health worker who takes care of a woman at Villa Isenbart Independent Living Center.

“I’ll go and get them anything that they need,” she said. “The lady who runs the place, the office manager, threw them all in the trash.”

At first, she didn’t know why.

“She said because we didn’t ask her first,” she said. “These are good sandwiches they’re pre-wrapped, you know, they’re not bad.”

She takes care of the woman that lives there, however, she said she was bringing them for others.

“I was heartbroken,” she said. “A lot of them don’t have the means to go out and go shopping.”

A spokesperson with the management company for the center sent KFOR a statement Thursday, saying, “We all regret that it ended in a hurtful misunderstanding.”

The full statement is as follows:

“2020 has been a trying year and the compounding of the power outage due to the ice storm in the OKC area was unfortunate at best. The property remains under COVID restrictions for the safety of the residents. Villa Isenbart is a non-profit owned independent living apartment complex for persons of 62 years and older. Due to the frequent power outages in this area, generators were installed a few years ago These generators are for providing lighting and heat in part of the common area. Powering the entire property with generators is cost prohibitive. During the power outage, residents lost food in their refrigerators. We were heartened and appreciative of the outpouring of support for the residents from the community and Catholic Charities. This support has come in many ways, but the most important was food. In regards to the incident you called about, we appreciate the donation of the food that was brought by Ms. Hill and we all regret it ended in a hurtful misunderstanding. The manager was preforming her nightly walk of the property when she observed sandwiches and other perishable food in the kitchen. She did not know how long it had been there and if it was still safe to eat. No donations had been reported to staff. It is my understanding that as the manager was gathering this food for disposal, she was approached by Ms. Hill and an exchange ensued. I am certain that all involved has the best intentions for the health and well-being of the residents in mind.”

Hill said she is still confused, though, after bringing home cooked meals to the center in the recent past.

“For anyone who has a heart and cares for the elderly, donate, help them,” Hill said.

