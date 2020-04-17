Home Maid Better giving out free disinfectant in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – One local cleaning company is giving away free disinfectant in a drive-thru event Saturday afternoon.

“We know that a lot of the stores are out of disinfectants or out of cleaning supplies and this is a way that we want to give back,” said Tamara Walker with Home Maid Better.

Disinfectant products are flying off the shelves.

The CDC is recommending we disinfect our homes daily.

“Many people may not, and they may not for various reasons, but one of those reasons is a lack of appropriate disinfectant,” said Home Maid Better co-founder Dan Smith.

To patch up this problem, the folks with cleaning company Home Maid Better are giving out their disinfectant for free.

They’re calling it a BYOB – bring your own bottle.

“Our team will walk up to you with a brand new grocery bag to put your bottle in the bag, never touching your bottle,” said Smith.

They’ll take the bottle, fill it up with their disinfectant, and return it to you then throw the bag away.

All volunteers will be wearing a mask and gloves.

It’s a clean, safe, and free way to stock up on something that may be hard to find.

The product is EPA certified, and it’s what the company uses to clean their clients’ homes.

“It is believed to be effective against COVD-19 because it’s effective against even stronger types of coronaviruses,” said Walker.

Volunteers are expecting a pretty big turnout.

“We are prepared for thousands and we could meet that need,” said Smith.

The event will be from 12-4 p.m. in the Mustang Town Center parking lot.

Each car can get up to 32 oz. filled.

They’re hoping this makes it easier for people to clean without the fear of having to leave their homes.

“We have some clients who don’t want to get out at all and the thought of being able to come through in their car and get disinfectant without being exposed is of great value to some,” said Smith.