OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Spring has sprung and there was a whole lotta’ fun at the
OKC HOME & OUTDOOR LIVING SHOW in the Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds.
If you’re ready to see great ideas for your home and lawn, this is the show for you.
Vendors selling everything from outdoor kitchens to floral arrangements , bird feeders and Barbeques, you could find it all. Home improvement experts were on hand to showcase their new and exciting products.
News 4’s Ali Meyer and Kaylee Olivas were there to meet visitors and sign autographs. The beautiful weather brought out a large crowd and generated a lot of excitement.
The Home & Outdoor Living show continues through Sunday and tickets are still available at the doors of the Bennett Event Center on the OKC Fairgrounds.