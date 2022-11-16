OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma home prices are on the rise, but nationally, home sales are down, with sales down nearly 24% from this time last year.

According to MLSOK Inc., (Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of REALTORS) the trend is less pronounced in the Oklahoma City metro area, where sales fell 16.8% from October 2021 to October 2022.

In the Oklahoma City metro, homes are going from $265,125 to $281,641 over the year – an increase of 6%, indicating increased mortgage rates haven’t deterred buyers so far.

The strong sentiment in the U.S. housing market remains robust, with strong activity reported across both rental and residential housing fronts overall.