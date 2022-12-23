This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Livia Ward of Mount Saint Mary High School.

Livia Ward

Livia is the Captain of the rockets 2022 5A State Championship Volleyball Squad, and she won MVP at the State tournament.

Plus, Livia is the only Oklahoman to be invited to Team USA Development Camps….and she’s just a Sophomore.

Off the court, Livia volunteers in numerous community service projects like clothing drives, at food pantries and homeless shelters.

Congratulations Livia. If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR-DOT-COM slash athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.