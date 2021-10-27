Homeland store in Perry doubling value of SNAP for fruit and vegetable purchases

PERRY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Homeland store in Perry, Okla., is participating in a nutrition incentive program that doubles the value of SNAP benefits when purchasing fruits and vegetables.

Hunger Free Oklahoma operates the incentive program, Double Up Oklahoma.

“When customers make a purchase with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card at the Homeland in Perry, those purchases will now be matched, dollar for dollar, with DUO Bucks redeemable on fresh produce,” a Hunger Free Oklahoma news release states.

All SNAP benefit recipients are automatically eligible for DUO bucks, no application required.

“SNAP participants may simply shop with their SNAP/Oklahoma EBT card to start earning DUO Bucks today,” the news release states.

This is how DUO works: SNAP participants use their EBT card to purchase SNAP-eligible food at select grocery stores. For every $1 they spend with their EBT card, they receive $1 in DUO Bucks, up to $20 per day.

DUO Bucks print at the end of the SNAP participant’s receipt. The participant can use the DUO Bucks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the same day or on their next shopping trip.

”DUO is a win-win-win for Noble County,” said Shea Boschee, CEO of the Noble County Family YMCA. “It helps our neighbors afford more nutritious food which improves their food security. It improves community health and it helps boost our local economy by keeping grocery shopping local.“

The program will make nutritious food options more affordable for Noble County residents who typically may not be able to afford fresh produce.

“Twenty dollars in DUO Bucks goes a long way,” said Richard Comeau, Hunger Free Oklahoma program director. “Families could add a head of cabbage, a couple pounds each of baby carrots and oranges, some roma tomatoes, potatoes, gala apples, and fresh berries to their grocery cart.”

Funding from the Malzahn Family Affiliated Fund through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation made the DUO Bucks program possible at the Perry Homeland, 702 Fir St., which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The grant’s purpose is to increase food security, improve access to nutritious foods and make healthy choices easier in the community, according to the news release.

SNAP participants who want to participate in the DUO program can find participating store locations and information at www.DoubleUpOklahoma.org/Market-Locations.